College Station’s Police Chief Presents Annual Report To The City Council

About one percent of the more than 85,000 calls for service by College Station police officers last year fell into one of eight major crime categories.

That was part of police chief Billy Couch’s review during last week’s city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the police chief's presentation materials during the February 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Couch reported 3,000 arrests were made last year. 60 percent of those who were arrested lived outside of College Station.

The chief estimated 90 percent of motor vehicle thefts did not involve forceful entry.

Couch said CSPD made 31 arrests for stealing vehicles and 23 of 44 arrests by local law enforcement were on charges of stealing catalytic converters.

Councilmembers were told to be expecting in April, more recommendations to increase safety in the Northgate district. This follows action the council took last summer. Since then, Couch says relationships with Northgate bar owners have improved.

The chief referred to Northgate’s relationship to 106 sexual assaults that took place during 2022. That is 17 more than last year and 25 more from 2019, which is the year before the pandemic. Couch said “our nightlife is really hot right now”, “most of these reports come out of that environment”, and CSPD will “continue to work in that district to try and make things safer.”

