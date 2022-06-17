College Station’s Planning And Zoning Commission Recommends Zoning Change To Bring An Amazon Drone Delivery Service

College Station’s planning and zoning commission (P&Z) unanimously recommends a zoning change to allow Amazon to fly drones to deliver orders from behind new car lots off the freeway between Rock Prairie Road and Emerald Parkway.

The city council is scheduled to take final action July 14.

College Station, which would be Amazon’s second location for drone delivery, does not have city regulations.

Amazon’s spokeswoman told P&Z members that a fleet of 12 to 18 drones would deliver items that are no larger than a shoe box within a four mile radius during daylight hours and fair weather conditions.

Click HERE to read and download background information ahead of the June 16, 2022 College Station planning and zoning commission meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials at the June 16, 2022 College Station planning and zoning commission meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the June 16, 2022 College Station planning and zoning commission meeting.

Listen to “College Station planning and zoning commission unanimously recommends rezoning for an Amazon drone delivery site” on Spreaker.