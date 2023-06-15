College Station’s Mayor Responds To The Bryan Mayor’s Apology And Offer To The College Station City Council

Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez apologized during Tuesday’s city council meeting for using the word “bloodbath” in describing the proposed path of a College Station sewer trunkline through a south Bryan neighborhood.

The following morning, College Station mayor John Nichols said on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that he heard the apology as well as when Gutierrez made the remark the week before on The Infomaniacs.

Also during Tuesday’s Bryan council meeting, Gutierrez offered said that he would agree to College Station’s increased charge for EMS runs into Bryan, if the College Station city council decides to not build a proposed sewer trunkline along Rosemary Drive.

Nichols said on The Infomaniacs that Gutierrez’s offer to support College Station’s proposed EMS charge is independent of the sewer line project.

Click below to hear comments from Bobby Gutierrez during the June 13, 2023 Bryan city council meeting and comments from John Nichols during his June 14, 2023 appearance on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.