College Station’s Mayor Provides An Update On Who May Be Occupying The Former Macy’s Store Building

The College Station city council could be making some decisions about who will occupy the former Macy’s store building as soon as the second half of this year.

Mayor John Nichols said during his last visit on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that the city council could make some decisions in the next six to 12 months.

Nichols said Texas A&M is still a potential occupant of the two story, 103,000 square foot building.

The mayor says the more than seven acres of land by itself…not counting the building…is worth more than the city’s purchase price of $7.3 million dollars.

