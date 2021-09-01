College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee’s 108th Marker Is Presented

A house that was originally located on the Texas A&M campus gets the city of College Station 108th historical marker.

Historical preservation committee chairman Gerald Burgner made the presentation at the last city council meeting of the Anderson-Dresser house at 501 Fairview. The home was originally located at 281 Ferguson Street, which no longer exists. The approximate location of the original homesite would be near Wellborn Road between Joe Routt and Old Main.

The structure was built in 1911 and was later the home of Col. Frank G. Anderson, a Texas A&M track coach who coached in the 1956 Olympic Games. Anderson also served as College Station’s second mayor from 1940-42.

Among those participating in the presentation was Anderson’s son, Frank Jr.

The home was also occupied by councilwoman Linda Harvell, whose parents purchased the home in 1954, along with state chemist R. Treichler and College Station city secretary N.M. McGinnis.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the August 26, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear the presentation from the August 26, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers are Gerald Burgner and Linda Harvell.

Listen to “College Station's 108th historical marker is presented” on Spreaker.