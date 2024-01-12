College Station’s Electric Department Releases A New Informational Video

The College Station city council at its January 11 meeting received a presentation from the city’s electric department.

Before the meeting, council members submitted questions about the electric department.

Click HERE to read and download council questions and responses from the electric department.

During the meeting, the council watched a video produced by the electric department that will be shown to job applicants and those participating in the city’s “Citizens University” program.

Click HERE to read and download the transcript of the video.

Following the video, council members asked about, among other things, tree trimming and street lights.

Click below to hear comments from the January 11, 2024 College Station city council meeting.