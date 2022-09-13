College Station’s Drought Emergency Declaration Will Expire Without Renewal, While The City Council Approves A 30th Extension Of Its Pandemic Declaration

This Friday will be the last day of the city of College Station’s drought emergency declaration. A city spokesman says the declaration will come to an end without a renewal.

That is not the case for College Station’s pandemic emergency declaration. The council extended the original order for the 30th time at their last meeting.

Elizabeth Cunha continued to oppose an extension, saying among other things that “I do not believe that COVID presently qualifies as a disaster” and “it would take us less than a week to us to reinstate the disaster”.

Linda Harvell was the only member of the majority vote to have a comment. Harvell said among things that “Tt’s not up to us to micromanage what they (city staff) feel is best for our community.”

