College Station’s Collins Out For Entire Senior Season

College Station High School star running back Marquise Collins says he will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury.

The Duke commit was one of the most productive runners in the state last year, rushing for over 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to the 5A Division I title game, where they fell to Katy Paetow, 27-24 in overtime.

Collins’ announcement comes three days before the team’s season opener against Lucas Lovejoy.