College Station’s Baylor Scott & White Hospital Receives First Shipment Of Coronavirus Vaccine

The first shipment of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to College Station’s Baylor Scott & White hospital arrived on Thursday.

President Jason Jennings says vaccinations begin Friday morning of health care workers taking care of patients, particularly those with COVID-19.

Jennings hopes to complete vaccinations by Christmas of the 195 doses that were received in the first shipment.

Jennings says dry ice kept a 66 pound container that looks like a large pizza box at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).

The vaccine vials are now in a freezer that the hospital already had.

Jennings reminds everyone to continue preventative measures and to contact your health care provider when you start experiencing symptoms.

Click below for comments from Jason Jennings, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

