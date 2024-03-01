College Station Woman’s 15th Trip To The Brazos County Jail Lists 16 Charges

A College Station woman’s 15th trip to the Brazos County jail in the last six years is on 16 charges.

The latest booking of 24 year old Skylett Duffie includes three new charges of felony theft with two or more prior convictions, motions to revoke probation in five cases, and failing to pay fines in seven other cases.

Arrest reports from College Station police say Duffie promoted her thefts from retail stores on her Facebook page. That included showing photos of what was stolen, including their price tags. The most recent thefts took place January 22nd and last December first and 19th.

Motions to revoke probation include two convictions of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violating two protection orders, and one felony theft.

The unpaid fines are associated with injuring a child, a misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury, three thefts, interfering with public duties, and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

Since she was booked on February 24th, Duffie is also jailed on a warrant from Tarrant County on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Bonds on all charges totals $316,000 dollars. The booking also lists fines totaling more than $5,100 dollars.