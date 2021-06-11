College Station Woman Is Arrested After Admitting To Starting A Fire In Her Apartment

A College Station woman tells a fire department investigator she intentionally started a fire in her apartment.

Wednesday’s noon hour fire at the Sausalito apartments at Harvey and Munson was contained to the back bedroom.

The arrest report made no reference to how the fire was set.

A CSFD spokesman said no one was displaced.

The fire was declared under control seven minutes after firefighters were notified.

33 year old Laura Comstock remained in jail Friday afternoon in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond on an arson charge.

At the time of her arrest, Comstock was out on bond following an arrest last November on charges of drunk driving with two prior convictions and evading arrest.