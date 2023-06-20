A 24 year old College Station woman enters guilty pleas in six Brazos County criminal cases.

Three of the plea agreements between Shamary Williams and the district attorney’s office involve crimes that took place in October 2021.

Williams was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to run over two people, striking a vehicle, and displaying a firearm.

The punishment also covers guilty pleas in a March 2020 misdemeanor theft, a December 2021 hit and run crash involving two vehicles and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and a February 2022 case involving misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug and marijuana.

The plea agreements includes no right of appeal, and Williams is credited with time served for seven stays in the Brazos County jail that date back to June 2021.