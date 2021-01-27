College Station Woman Arrested A Second Time For Possessing Large Amounts Of Illegal Drugs

A College Station woman is arrested for the second time on charges of possessing large amounts of drugs.

26 year old Celeste Perez is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $442,000 dollars.

Last Thursday, College Station police charged Perez with having in her apartment, at least 14 ounces of cocaine, at least 14 ounces of THC, and at least 14 ounces of Adderall.

On Tuesday, another CSPD arrest report identified Perez as a passenger in the car where the driver was shot and killed by a CSPD officer. Perez and the man who died were in a relationship and lived together.

She told officers they were on their way to an undisclosed city in Texas with a wholesale amount of cocaine and ecstasy. She was charged with having at least 14 ounces of both drugs.

CSPD has not disclosed the specific amount of drugs seized from the car and apartment.

Update, January 25, 2021:

A College Station woman arrested after police find at least two and a half pounds of illegal drugs in her apartment last week is also the victim of a property crime.

According to College Station police arrest reports, 23 year old Alyssa Arias admitted to stealing a laptop belonging to 26 year old Celeste Perez.

Arias also admitted to possessing five THC cartridges that officers found during the search of her apartment.

CSPD’s search of Arias’s apartment was five hours after a search of Perez’s apartment.

Officers found in Perez’s apartment, at least 14 ounces of cocaine, at least 14 ounces of THC, and at least 14 ounces of Adderall.

The search of Perez’s apartment was four hours after CSPD stopped a vehicle where large amounts of narcotic drugs were seized and the driver was shot and killed.

When WTAW News e-mailed CSPD asking if the events are associated, a department spokesman replied “At this time, due to the active status of that investigation, any details not in the publicly available probable cause statements are not available for release.”

As of Monday morning, Arias and Perez remain in jail. Perez’s bonds total $42,000 dollars and Arias’s bonds total $18,000 dollars.

Original story, January 22, 2021:

A College Station woman is arrested after police find more than two pounds of illegal drugs from a home near Steeplechase Park before sunrise Thursday morning.

CSPD arrest reports do not state how 26 year old Celeste Perez is associated with more than 400 grams (14 ounces) of cocaine, more than 400 grams of THC, and more 400 grams of Adderall.

CSPD’s search of a townhome on Navarro Drive near Wellborn Road Thursday morning at 5 a.m. was four hours after CSPD stopped a vehicle where large amounts of narcotic drugs were seized and the driver was shot and killed.

When WTAW News e-mailed CSPD asking if the two events are associated, a department spokesman replied “At this time, due to the active status of that investigation, any details not in the publicly available probable cause statements are not available for release.”

Perez was in jail Friday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $42,000 dollars.