College Station Woman Is Arrested For Using A Cash Card Belonging To A Former Roommate Who Died In A Crash

A College Station woman is arrested on a charge of using a former roommate’s cash card the week after the former roommate died in a crash.

The College Station police arrest report states 19 year old Brianna Tawil used her cell phone to withdraw $500 dollars three times during a four day period.

The victim, Lainy Burnett, was one of four people who died last September in a two vehicle collision north of Hearne on Highway 79.

Tawil, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor theft charge, is out of jail after posting a $4,500 dollar bond associated with Tuesday’s arrest.