College Station Woman Arrested For DWI And Striking Her Son And A Police Officer In The Face

Two children tell College Station police they ran away from their mother after she caused a crash because she was intoxicated.

The CSPD arrest report also says the mother reached around an officer and hit her son in the face with a closed fist.

Then at the hospital, the woman is accused of punching an officer in the cheek with a closed fist as she had a needle in her arm to get a blood sample.

21 year old Candice Branham of College Station remained in jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $95,000 dollars.

The arrest report did not mention who has custody of the children or their ages.