College Station Utilities Disconnect Report To The City Council

During the first three months of the pandemic, College Station Utilities (CSU) lost around $500,000 dollars to payment arrangements and late fees.

Finance director Mary Ellen Leonard reported during the July 23 city council meeting since disconnect notices and late fees returned July 15, six of 75 accounts were disconnected.

Leonard says the return of disconnect notices and late fees is associated with CSU’s annual rush of new service requests with the return of Texas A&M students.

She also provided information on how to receive utility payment assistance.

Click below for comments from Mary Ellen Leonard during the July 23, 2020 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station Utilities disconnect update to the city council” on Spreaker.