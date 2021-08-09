College Station Road Rage Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

College Station police announced that 24 year old Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz of Round Top turned himself in Sunday night.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the victims said a pickup swerved in front of their car on Wellborn Road after the bars closed the early morning of July 14th. Words were exchanged, the passenger in the car lobbed a coke bottle at the truck, then the passenger in the truck fired a pistol.

The woman who tossed the bottle was shot in the leg and the driver was shot in the arm. Both are out of the hospital.

CSPD and Brenham police used video from traffic cameras in the Northgate district in part to locate the pickup and the gun.

Ortiz told officers he was in the truck when bottles were thrown at him. According to the arrest report, when asked about the shooting, Ortiz acted as if he did not know what the detective was referring to.

Officers located a gunshot hole in the victim’s car “driver B pillar, an entrance in the engine hood in front of the driver which exited under the hood and entered the windshield and went into the dashboard, and a bullet hole which entered through the grill, went through the radiator, and lodged into the engine.” Officers also “found a small coke bottle on the road which matched the bottle” the woman “had described as lobbing at the truck.”

Ortiz remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $150,000 dollars.

Update, August 4 2021:

College Station police identify a suspect in a July 14th road rage shooting near Kyle Field.

According to CSPD social media, arrest warrants have been issued for 25 year old Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz.

Those who have information about where to find Ortiz are asked to call local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS or go online to http://brazoscountycrimestoppers.org, or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Ortiz is one of two Hispanic men seen in a white pickup truck that are accused of firing at a vehicle on Wellborn Road near the intersection of Joe Routt and John Kimbrough.

Two people in the victim’s vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of what CSPD previously reported were “suspected non-incapacitating injuries.”

WTAW News was told Wednesday that the driver was released from the hospital on the day of the shooting, and the passenger was released the following day.

Original story, July 14 2021:

Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in what College Station police is investigating as a road rage incident early Wednesday morning near Kyle Field.

According to CSPD social media, the gunfire took place during the 2 a.m. hour on Wellborn Road near the intersection with Joe Routt/John Kimbrough.

CSPD did not state the specifics of the road rage at Wellborn and University, or if the victims and suspects know each other.

The driver and passenger in the victim vehicle received what CSPD described were “suspected non-incapacitating injuries.”

CSPD is searching for two Hispanic men in a white pickup truck that was last seen in the area of Wellborn and George Bush.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.