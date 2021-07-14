College Station Returns Enforcement of Sign Ordinance

To help struggling businesses during the pandemic, the city of College Station relaxed enforcement of the city’s sign ordinance.

Julie Caler, Code Enforcement Supervisor, says they allowed businesses to use bandit signs so customers knew they were open.

“In order for people to know which businesses were open and where they were located, we allowed those small bandit signs to be place throughout the city,” says Caler.

With business returning to normal, Caler says enforcement of the sign ordinance is back. For the next few weeks, her team will be educating businesses what signage is and is not allowed.

“If you have a whole bunch of signage out, it adds to that visual clutter, that visual litter. In order to make things look a little bit more appealing, we ask that certain things come into compliance,” says Caler.

If you have questions about the College Station’s sign ordinance or you would like to request a banner permit, contact codeenforcement@cstx.gov.

Listen to “City of College Station brings back sign ordinance” on Spreaker.

Blog post by Julie Caler on cstx.gov:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of College Station’s Code Enforcement has been sensitive to the struggles of local businesses. As a result, we relaxed enforcement of the city’s sign ordinance.

With our daily activities returning to normal, enforcement of the ordinance is also back. We’re reminding businesses about the sign regulations and giving them ample time to comply before taking any enforcement action.

The ordinance covers everything from the small bandit signs you see on the street corners to banners and flags. It prohibits portable and trailer signs, as well as freestanding signs. Off-premises signs such as billboards aren’t allowed, either.

To use commercial banners, businesses must apply to the city for a permit ($200 fee) and ensure the permit number is visible in the lower right-hand corner. The permits allow banners for a maximum of 14 days.

Enforcement includes letters to the business or corporate office, issuing citations and court summons, and sign confiscation and disposal.

If you’re unsure if you need a permit, contact Planning & Development Services at 979-764-3570 or cspds@cstx.gov. For other questions regarding the sign ordinance, contact Code Enforcement at 979-764-6363 or codeenforcement@cstx.gov.