College Station Residents Invited To Monday Night Bond Advisory Committee Open House

College Station residents are invited to check out 30 possible projects for a bond issue this November.

Assistant city manager Jennifer Prochazka says the gathering at the new city hall council chambers on Monday, March 7 is also an opportunity to tell members of a 23 member bond committee your ideas.

Residents can also vote on their priorities for a city wide bond issue.

City staff will also be available during the come and go gathering, which is from 6:00 until 8:30 p.m.

Click HERE for more information from the city of College Station about the 2022 bond advisory committee and the March 7 meeting.

Click below for comments from Jennifer Prochazka, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

