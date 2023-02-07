College Station Residents Are Invited To Participate In A New City Survey

College Station residents are being asked to participate in a new survey from city hall.

The city’s communications director, Colin Killian, says the “FlashVote” survey is a priority from the city manager.

Killian’s post on the city’s blog site states that the periodic surveys take less than a minute, and input is always kept anonymous.

In addition, personal or demographic information collected by FlashVote is not shared with anyone, even with the city.

We encourage you to sign up to participate if you receive a text message from FlashVote. You can also sign up at flashvote.com/cityofcs or call 775-235-2240 to join by phone call or text. You determine if you receive the surveys by email, text, or phone.

When you’re notified about new surveys, you’ll have 48 hours to participate before voting closes. Afterward, you’ll receive a results summary and see how your responses compare to the group.

Killian wrote that the best part is that FlashVote delivers the results to you and to city officials.

