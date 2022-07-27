College Station Recognizes Emergency Personnel in Near-Drowning

Lifeguards, firefighters, and other emergency service members gathered Wednesday at Adamson Lagoon swimming pool in College Station to celebrate the successful recovery of a five year old who nearly drowned earlier this month.

College Station fire chief Richard Mann said everyone involved had an impact on Xavier Clifton’s survival. Mann said without the initial actions on the scene by the pool staff, emergency services would not have been nearly as successful.

The first lifeguard who responded, Nico Duenyas, said it was the first time something happened in the four years he has been lifeguarding. He says emergency services were at the scene within three minutes.

The first first responder to arrive was fire department captain Lauren Nolen, who complemented what the lifeguards were doing when she arrived.

Here is the chronology of what happened July 9, according to chief Mann:

On Saturday July 9th at 3:55 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received for a Drowning at Adamson Lagoon pool. Public Safety Telecommunicators answered incoming 911 calls, provided caller instructions and emergency crews (fire and police) were immediately dispatched to the scene and arrived within 3 minutes. Upon arrival, life guard staff had removed the 5 year old unconscious patient and CPR was being performed. Advanced Life Support continued with College Station Fire Department personnel and the child was rapidly transported to Baylor Scott and White Emergency Department for additional advanced care. College Station Police officers provided scene safety and informational gathering. The team work of all involved provided a successful outcome for Xavier Clifton.

