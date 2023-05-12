College Station Public Works Employee Is Fired After He Is Arrested On A Charge Of Recording A 16 Year Old In A Dressing Room

A parent contacts College Station police to report a man was using a cell phone to record video of her daughter in a dressing room at Walmart.

That led to the arrest of a Bryan man on a felony charge of invasive visual recording.

After 24 year old Homar Padilla was arrested, CSPD social media stated that he was fired from his job at the College Station public works department.

According to the CSPD arrest report, a 16 year old was in the process of putting on a bikini when she saw a hand sliding a phone under the rear wall of the changing room.

The teen grabbed the phone, which was in video recording mode, she heard a male voice say “Oh crap”, and then she saw the hand reaching around for the phone.

Outside the dressing room, Padilla told the mother that he was filming a TikTok video.

Padilla told a CSPD officer that he did not push the phone into the dressing room. He said he dropped the phone and inadvertently kicked it under the dressing room wall.

As of Friday morning, Padilla remained in the Brazos County jail in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond.