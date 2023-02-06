College Station Police Weekend Cases Includes Blocking A Neighborhood Street And Arresting A Juvenile After Finding A Stolen Vehicle

February 6, 2023 Bill Oliver
Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter and Facebook accounts.
College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.

Friday night, College Station police posted on social media to avoid a neighborhood near the intersection of Victoria and Eagle. WTAW News has asked CSPD for more information about what happened on Bridgeberry Court.