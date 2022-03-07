College Station Police Warned Of Retaliatory Gunfire In Northgate That Did Not Happen Saturday Night

An early Saturday morning murder in Bryan had the attention of College Station police in Northgate Saturday night.

According to CSPD arrest reports, “intelligence was received that there would be a retaliatory shooting” in what the officer described as the “vibrant entertainment district”.

On Saturday night, officers found members of two gangs in Northgate. One gang member was arrested for criminal trespassing after he attempted to sneak into a Northgate nightclub.

CSPD officers also dealt with a disturbance between a group of three people and a group of ten in the parking lot of A&M United Methodist Church.

Two arrests were made on charges of disorderly conduct by making a gesture attempting to start a fight. A third person was arrested for public intoxication.