College Station Police Video Of An Officer’s Reunion With A Man He Helped Rescue

There was a recent reunion of a College Station police officer and a man he helped pull out of a burning vehicle.

The reunion was part of a CSPD video that was posted Wednesday on the department’s YouTube channel.

The rescue happened last August while officer Collin Bradford was on his way to his first day of CSPD field training.

Bradford saw a vehicle that went off Highway 30 between Shiro and Roans Prairie, rolled, struck a power pole, and caught fire.

The officer and a good samaritan assisted the driver away from the vehicle, then noticed the passenger who was trapped and could not get out his door.

Bradford reached through the broken driver’s side window and started pulling the passenger. The officer and the good samaritan pulled the passenger from the vehicle before it was consumed by the fire.

During the reunion, the passenger thanked the officer, adding “It’s not every day you get to see a hero.” “I don’t remember seeing you or having you pull me out or nothing.”

The man’s wife added “my husband said he just remembered some monstrous hands pulling him out” of the car.

Bradford was presented CSPD’s lifesaving award last November.