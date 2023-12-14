College Station Police Use A Drone To Find A Man Arrested For Breaking Into An Apartment And Stabbing A Woman

College Station police used a drone to find a man who was arrested for stabbing a woman and threatening to kill a man.

Officers were sent just after 2:30 Thursday (December 14) morning to the Holleman Oaks apartments.

According to CSPD arrest reports, 51 year old Charles Edward Williams Sr. of Bryan kicked in the front door and used a pocketknife to stab the woman in the shoulder.

Williams is also accused of striking the woman.

Williams, who left the apartment after the other man intervened, was found about 40 minutes later behind a convenience store.

He was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Williams, who according to online records was booked into the Brazos County jail for the 49th time sine December of 1991, is held as of Thursday afternoon with no bond set.