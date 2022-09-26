College Station Police Traffic Stop Leads To Three Arrests And Recovering Nine Stolen Catalytic Converters

A College Station police officer who did a traffic stop at midnight last Friday after seeing a car stop past the designated stop line arrested the driver and two passengers for possessing nine stolen catalytic converters.

The arrests followed a search of the car that according to the arrest report was based on the officer smelling marijuana coming out of the car.

Officers also recovered an electric saw and portable jacks.

One of the passengers who was arrested, 25 year old Claytarrius Collins of Navasota, is held on bonds totaling $175,000 dollars. Online records state this is Collins’s third booking in the Brazos county jail since March 2022. He is also awaiting three criminal trials in Brazos County courts on felony weapons and theft charges and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

The driver, 26 year old Lance Malik Calhoun of Navasota, is held in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000 dollars.

A second passenger, 21 year old Drevonne Bell of Missouri City, was also arrested on warrants from Montgomery and Bell counties. Bonds on all charges total $300,000 dollars.