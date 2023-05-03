Thanks to the WTAW listener texting Wednesday morning that the parking lot at the College Station post office was blocked by police vehicles.

CSPD officer David Simmons says officers responded to the report of a large box in front of the building that was labeled with the word “FREE”.

Simmons says the bomb squad determined that the box contained a new and unassembled chair.

CSPD was contacted at 5:45 a.m. by a concerned citizen. Officers cleared the scene shortly before 7:30.

Click below to hear comments from David Simmons, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “College Station police responds to a suspicious box outside the post office” on Spreaker.