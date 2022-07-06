College Station Police Responding To A Disturbance Leads To Four Arrests

A disturbance involving 20 people in the parking lot of a College Station business last Saturday night around 7:30 initially drew the response of one police officer.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News the officer requested and received assistance.

Four men from the Houston area were arrested on multiple charges.

According to the CSPD arrest reports, 21 year old Laurence Tillman and 28 year old Marc Reed are accused of grabbing the officer’s neck from behind and striking the officer in the back.

Reed is also accused of trying to take the officer’s gun.

24 year old Jaquay Bailey was arrested for resisting arrest and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

And 20 year old Deleon Cherry was arrested for attempting to prevent the officer from handcuffing Bailey and taking the marijuana out of the Bailey’s pocket.

Two officers took the four men to the Brazos County jail, where they were held until all were released after posting bond.