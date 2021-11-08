College Station Police Respond To Gunfire And A Large Disturbance Outside A Texas Avenue Bar

College Station police is looking for those responsible for trading gunfire in the parking lot of a Texas Avenue bar just before the time change early Sunday morning.

According to CSPD tweets, one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This was CSPD’s second visit to POETS billiard hall during the weekend.

On Friday night, officers responded to a disturbance estimated at between 50 and 60 people. Two people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct fighting.

CSPD tells WTAW News it is not known if there is a relationship between the two incidents.