College Station Police Respond To Gunfire And A Large Disturbance Outside A Texas Avenue Bar

November 8, 2021 Bill Oliver
Front of POETS bar in College Station, November 8 2021.
Front of POETS bar in College Station, November 8 2021.
Window in front of POETS bar, November 8, 2021.
Window in front of POETS bar, November 8, 2021.

College Station police is looking for those responsible for trading gunfire in the parking lot of a Texas Avenue bar just before the time change early Sunday morning.

According to CSPD tweets, one person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This was CSPD’s second visit to POETS billiard hall during the weekend.

On Friday night, officers responded to a disturbance estimated at between 50 and 60 people. Two people were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct fighting.

CSPD tells WTAW News it is not known if there is a relationship between the two incidents.

Screen shots from the College Station police department’s Twitter account.