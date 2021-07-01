College Station Police Respond For The Second Time In Five Days To The Report Of A Man In A Park With A Gun

For the second time in five days, College Station police respond to a report of someone in a city park with a gun.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to Gabbard Park, where they learned no shots were fired from a pistol that was loaded with 18 bullets.

According to the CSPD arrest report, 47 year old Robert Clack II of College Station got involved in a fight that started between two juveniles.

During what was described as an intervention, Clack pulled out a handgun. One of the juveniles in the fight recorded video that showed when Clack was holding his phone and the gun at the same time, the gun was pointed in the direction of the juveniles and several nearby homes.

The juveniles then left the park, knocked on a stranger’s door, and asked to use a phone to call police.

Clack was arrested on charges of deadly conduct involving the gun and disorderly conduct after getting involved in the fight. He was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $4,000 dollar bond on the deadly conduct charge and his promise to make court appearances on the disorderly conduct charge.

Last Friday, CSPD reported a man who raised a gun at an officer in Bee Creek Park was shot and killed by the officer. That was after another man was shot and killed south of Bee Creek Park on Longmire Court.

CSPD announced Wednesday that their investigators have made contact with all the witnesses they were looking for in the Longmire Court shooting. CSPD’s social media asks for anyone else who witnessed or was involved in what happened on Longmire Court to call the department at 979-764-3600.