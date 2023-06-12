College Station Police Requesting Public Assistance Following Two Weekend Reports Of Gunfire

College Station police is asking for information related to two weekend reports of gunfire where no one was hit and no arrests have been made.

CSPD social media states there were multiple reports Sunday night of gunfire at the Halston apartments, formerly known as Laurel Ridge, at Tarrow and Spring Loop.

Saturday night, a fight in a hookah restaurant and bar moved outside and led to gunfire in the parking lot of the Park Place plaza at Texas and Southwest Parkway. While vehicles were leaving Prime 2125, police stopped one car where three men were arrested. One was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, another for possessing a THC vape pen, and the third for underage possession of a tobacco vape pen.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.