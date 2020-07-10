College Station Police Reports A Brazos County Commissioner Is Pressing Charges In The Theft Of A Political Yard Sign

Brazos County commissioner Steve Aldrich is pressing charges in the theft of a political yard sign earlier this week.

College Station police assistant chief Chuck Fleeger says there is a suspect, but their identity has not been released because the case has not been submitted to municipal court.

Fleeger says the $48 dollar sign was taken from outside a home near Brian Bachmann Park on Westchester Avenue between Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Fleeger says the class “C” misdemeanor theft charge followed consultation with the Brazos County attorney’s office.

Click below for comments from Chuck Fleeger, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

