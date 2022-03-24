College Station Police Reports An Unreadable Paper License Plate Leads To Recovering A Stolen Handgun From An Unlocked Vehicle

A College Station police officer making a traffic stop on a car with a paper license plate that was unreadable led to the arrest of the driver on weapons charges.

According to the CSPD arrest report and CSPD tweets, a search of the car that took place after the officer smelled marijuana led to finding a handgun that was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in College Station.

20 year old Monterrius Miles of Bryan was arrested for stealing the gun and illegal possession of the gun as a gang member.

Miles was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $9,000 dollars.

According to online court records, Miles is on probation after pleading guilty last December to unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading and resisting arrest.

One of two passengers in Miles car, 18 year old LaMarco Joshua of College Station, is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond on a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana. Joshua was not identified as a gang member

The arrest report also stated a second passenger in the car was a confirmed gang member. He was not arrested.