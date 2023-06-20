College Station Police Report A Domestic Disturbance Results In A Murder

College Station police make an arrest on a murder charge that took place at a home north of College Station High School.

According to CSPD social media, 45 year old Brian Jutson Sr. is accused of stabbing his wife, Sherry, during a domestic disturbance.

CSPD social media states a family member found the victim at the home on Renee Lane, which is north of Barron Road and west of Victoria Avenue.

CSPD states the husband had left the home and was found later with the assistance of Bryan police and the department of public safety.

As of Tuesday evening, Jutson is in the Brazos County jail. Online records do not show that a bond has been set.