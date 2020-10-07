College Station Police Release The Name Of What Is Being Investigated As A “Suspicious Death”

College Station police release the identity of what is being described as a “suspicious death”.

19 year old Angie Crystal Saucedo was found in her apartment Tuesday afternoon.

CSPD continues to request anyone with information about what may have happened to call 979-764-3600 or anonymously via Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Original story, October 6 2020:

College Station police officers are investigating the discovery of a deceased person.

CSPD was among those responding Tuesday afternoon to The Zone apartments on Holleman West.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600, or anonymously via Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).