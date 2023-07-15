College Station Police Recover A Stolen Car The Day After Reporting 47 Stolen Vehicles So Far This Year

The day after College Station police went to social media asking vehicle owners to not leave valuables inside and lock their vehicles, a stolen car is recovered.

This happened Thursday just before five a.m. in the parking lot of Southgate Apartments.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the officer confirmed that the 2019 KIA was stolen from Corsicana.

The driver’s side back window was completely shattered and a USB cable was plugged into the ignition, which the officer stated was a manufacturing defect that is commonly used to start KIA models from 2011-2021.

The driver, 18 year old Kemante Temple of Royse City (northeast of Dallas), was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle. As of Saturday morning, Temple remained in jail in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.

Two passengers, a 19 year old from College Station and a 16 year old, were charged with criminal trespassing.

On Wednesday, CSPD posted on its social media that there have been 47 stolen vehicles this year. That is almost two thefts per week. Most of the stolen vehicles were unlocked.