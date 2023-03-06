College Station Police Recognize Lifesavers Following A Bus Crash Last November

14 people…representing College Station police, 9-1-1 dispatchers and private citizens…were recently recognized for their lifesaving efforts from last November’s collision of a Santa’s Wonderland bus and a private vehicle.

The city’s communication director, Colin Killian, shared on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs the combined efforts to rescue the bus driver and a passenger in a car.

Photos and more information are on the College Station police department’s Facebook page.

