College Station Police Recognize Lifesavers Following A Bus Crash Last November

March 6, 2023 Bill Oliver

14 people…representing College Station police, 9-1-1 dispatchers and private citizens…were recently recognized for their lifesaving efforts from last November’s collision of a Santa’s Wonderland bus and a private vehicle.

The city’s communication director, Colin Killian, shared on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs the combined efforts to rescue the bus driver and a passenger in a car.

Photos and more information are on the College Station police department’s Facebook page.

Click below to hear comments from Colin Killian during The Infomaniacs on March 3, 2023.

 

Screen shot from the College Station police department's Facebook page.
