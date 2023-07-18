College Station Police Officer Is Fired And Charged With Misdemeanor Theft

July 18, 2023 Bill Oliver

Photo of De'Kedrick Anderson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of De’Kedrick Anderson from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A College Station police officer on the job for seven months has been fired and has been arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge.

A CSPD news release says 23 year old De’Kedrick Anderson of College Station took money from someone he arrested last Saturday.

The specific amount of cash was not disclosed. But the charge accuses Anderson of taking between $100 and $750.

Anderson was jailed Tuesday in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond on a charge that was enhanced because the theft took place while he was on the job.

News release from College Station police:

Screen shots from a College Station police department news release.
Screen shots from a College Station police department news release.