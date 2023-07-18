College Station Police Officer Is Fired And Charged With Misdemeanor Theft

A College Station police officer on the job for seven months has been fired and has been arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge.

A CSPD news release says 23 year old De’Kedrick Anderson of College Station took money from someone he arrested last Saturday.

The specific amount of cash was not disclosed. But the charge accuses Anderson of taking between $100 and $750.

Anderson was jailed Tuesday in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond on a charge that was enhanced because the theft took place while he was on the job.

