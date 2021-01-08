College Station Police Officer Credited With Preventing A Sexual Assault

A College Station police officer arrives in time to prevent a sexual assault.

According to CSPD tweets, the officer was responding Thursday morning to the report of one man kicking another man in the head in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest Park.

Someone walking through the parking lot saw the assault and told the suspect to stop. The suspect knocked that person to the ground and removed their clothes.

As the suspect was removing his clothes, the officer arrived and pulled him off the second person.

The man who was kicked in the head and the second victim were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

31 year old Spencer Hanson of Bryan was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and attempted sexual assault. The CSPD tweets stated additional charges are possible, after Hanson is accused of causing a hit and run crash. The man who was kicked in the head was a passenger in Hanson’s vehicle.

According to online records, Hanson was released from jail on Tuesday, where he had been held since the Sunday between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Hanson was held at gunpoint by one of the victims before Bryan police arrested him for burglary of a building and criminal mischief.