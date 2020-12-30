College Station Police Make Two Arrests This Week On Multiple Drug Charges

A Bryan man walking up to houses in College Station’s The Reserve neighborhood Thursday at one in the morning was arrested by College Station police on multiple charges. According to the CSPD arrest report, 35 year old Kevin Jason King was asking residents for cash and an Uber ride. Instead, King took a ride with an officer to the Brazos County jail. Officers found a plastic grocery bag in King’s shorts, containing seven types of illegal drugs. Inside the grocery bag, officers found baggies containing what believed to be one amphetamine and dextroamphetamine tablet, seven grams of marijuana, three whole and one partial sildenafil citrate tablets, two tadalafil tablets, eight whole and four partial xanax tablets, and 3.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine. King remains held in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000 dollars on those charges and for resisting arrest.

An arrest was made Monday on drug charges from the search of a College Station home on October 8. According to the College Station police arrest report, witnesses told officers 21 year old Azarian Foght distributed drugs. Officers found in his bedroom, 303 Adderall pills, one pound of marijuana, three grams of cocaine, and packaging material. Foght is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $45,000 dollars on charges of selling drugs within one thousand feet of Cypress Grove Intermediate School.