College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests

A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.

College Station police takes two racks of ribs into evidence as part of their investigation of the burglaries of two Harvey Road restaurants last month. According to CSPD arrest reports, 25 year old Sterling Byington said he broke into Ozona and took the ribs and alcohol because of financial struggles. Byington, who was also charged with breaking into Rudy’s before entering Ozona, was arrested Tuesday and remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.

The 18th time in 13 years that a 31 year old College Station man is in the Brazos County jail, he is held without bond from a ten year old civil lawsuit involving failing to pay child support. That is one of six charges facing William Keio Robinson. He was also arrested last Friday on charges of committing two vehicle burglaries in College Station last April and criminal trespassing after he was found living in a vacant College Station apartment in June.