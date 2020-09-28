College Station Police Make Arrest On Charges Of Repeated Burglaries Of A Tire Warehouse

A Bryan man is arrested on charges of repeated burglaries of a College Station tire warehouse.

According to the College Station police arrest report, the victim accuses 57 year old Kennith Mooring of parking outside his business between 20 and 30 times during business hours, walk through a bay door to get into the warehouse, take two tires at a time, load them in his vehicle, and drive away.

The victim told the CSPD investigator the bay door remained open to allow access for his employees.

The investigator wrote Mooring, who was arrested for tire thefts on July 1 and July 6, has 11 prior convictions for property theft with two or more convictions.

Mooring, who was arrested last Wednesday, remains in jail on bonds totaling $120,000 dollars.