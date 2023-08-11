College Station Police Make An Arrest After A Bicyclist In A Crosswalk Is Struck By A Car

College Station police report a bicyclist who was struck by a car Thursday night suffered a traumatic brain injury, a dislocated hip, and multiple lacerations.

Officers arrested the driver on a felony criminal negligence charge of striking the 23 year old bicyclist while he was in the middle of the crosswalk at Munson and University Oaks.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the driver, 24 year old Triston Darious Clark of College Station, says he came to a complete stop and was accelerating quickly through the intersection when he saw the bicyclist.

Clark said after the collision, he hit his brakes, went into shock, and struck another vehicle.

Clark was taken to the hospital for evaluation before he was taken to jail.

Clark was released from jail Friday afternoon after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.