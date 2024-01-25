College Station Police Looking For Two People Considered Armed And Dangerous

College Station police is asking for assistance in finding two people who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

CSPD social media stresses to not attempt to approach or make contact with 23 year old Clayton Rowley and/or 22 year old Nyah Jones.

The notice follows the search of a home that involved CSPD officers, detectives, SWAT team, hostage negotiation team, and bomb squad.

CSPD social media states Rowley is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon by a felon from what is described as a “violent home invasion” in early January.

Detectives found evidence of the home invasion crime during the search, which also led to obtaining an arrest warrant against Davis on a charge of burglary of a habitation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600 and reference case number 2024-000084, or contact your local law enforcement agency.