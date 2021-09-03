College Station Police Looking For Those Responsible For Gunfire Early Friday Morning

College Station police is looking for those responsible for gunfire early Friday morning.

According to CSPD social media, one person who was shot was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Officers and paramedics responded to an unidentified apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush East at 3:24 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

No information has been released about the events that led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.