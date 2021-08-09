College Station Police Learn Who Was Killed In A Weekend Crash At Harvey Mitchell & Dartmouth

College Station police learn the identity of the man who was killed in a two vehicle crash Saturday night at Dartmouth and Harvey Mitchell.

31 year old Juan Antonio Vazquez-Rico of Caldwell was the driver of a southbound car that ran a stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side by a westbound SUV.

A passenger in Rico’s car remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were treated for their injuries at a hospital and were released.

Original story, August 8, 2021:

A College Station intersection where traffic signals are being installed is the location of a fatality crash.

