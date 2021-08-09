College Station Police Learn Who Was Killed In A Weekend Crash At Harvey Mitchell & Dartmouth

August 9, 2021 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department.
College Station police learn the identity of the man who was killed in a two vehicle crash Saturday night at Dartmouth and Harvey Mitchell.

31 year old Juan Antonio Vazquez-Rico of Caldwell was the driver of a southbound car that ran a stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side by a westbound SUV.

A passenger in Rico’s car remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV were treated for their injuries at a hospital and were released.

Original story, August 8, 2021:

A College Station intersection where traffic signals are being installed is the location of a fatality crash.

College Station police responded Saturday night to Harvey Mitchell and Dartmouth, where investigators learned the driver of a southbound car on Dartmouth ran the stop sign and was struck on the driver’s side by a westbound SUV on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The driver of the car died. CSPD investigators are still working to identify the driver. He was sent to autopsy as a John Doe.

A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

CSPD reported two people in the SUV were taken to a hospital, treated for their injuries, and were released.

