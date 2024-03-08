College Station Police Issues A Traffic Advisory For Friday’s Funeral Procession Of Former Mayor And CSPD Volunteer Ben White

The College Station police department has issued a traffic advisory for Friday’s (March 8) funeral procession of former mayor and CSPD volunteer Ben White.

Officer David Simmons says the procession will be longer than usual. And there will be more traffic because the procession will happen during the middle of the day when many people are leaving town for the start of spring break.

Simmons says the procession will start Friday morning between 11 and 11:15 from Christ Church in College Station.

The procession will head north from the church on the freeway service road to Harvey Mitchell Parkway, then go west to Dartmouth, then north past the police department to Krenek Tap, then west to Texas, then north to University, then west to the Aggie Field of Honor.

Simmons says the procession will stop momentarily in front of College Station city hall, where White served as a councilman and mayor from 2005-2010.

White’s death on March 3rd was eight days after celebrating his 10th anniversary as a CSPD volunteer.

Click below to hear comments from David Simmons, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

