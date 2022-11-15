College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota

A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen.

That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck runs over spike strips placed by Navasota police.

Then the truck strikes a CSPD patrol vehicle head on, the driver gets out, and following a short foot chase he is caught.

The driver, 41 year old Chad Steven Johnson from Spring, is arrested for evading arrest with a prior conviction and unauthorized use of the Ford F-250 that was reported stolen in Montgomery County.

As of Tuesday morning, Johnson remains in the Brazos County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.