College Station Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Gunfire That Injured Two

Two people were taken to the hospital following gunfire in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning.

College Station police officers were sent around 8:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Holik. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks.

Those who were injured were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officers determined that the gunfire followed an argument between several people.

According to a CSPD tweet, there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

CSPD’s SWAT team was part of the presence.

No arrests have been announced.

Original story:

College Station police officers were sent Wednesday morning to a report of gunfire on Holik Drive. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks.

CSPD’s first social media post, issued just after 8:30 a.m., provided no additional information.

CSPD’s first tweet asked people to avoid the area and to share any information by calling 979-764-3600.