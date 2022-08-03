College Station Police Investigating Wednesday Morning Gunfire That Injured Two

August 3, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter account.
Two people were taken to the hospital following gunfire in a College Station neighborhood Wednesday morning.

College Station police officers were sent around 8:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Holik. That is south of Holleman and between Anderson and Lemontree Parks.

Those who were injured were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Officers determined that the gunfire followed an argument between several people.

According to a CSPD tweet, there does not appear to be a danger to the public.

CSPD’s SWAT team was part of the presence.

No arrests have been announced.

